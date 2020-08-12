We hope you find this calendar of local events helpful. You can help by notifying us of any events that should be listed for the general public. Email us at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com. Please make sure to provide contact information. Thanks!
Are you in a club or organization that meets regularly? We can include that as well… let us know.
Willows Farmers Market
Saturday
The Willows Chamber of Commerce Farmers Market is scheduled to take place from 8-11 a.m. at Tractor Supply, 811 N Humboldt Ave., Willows. The market will be every Saturday through Aug. 29. For more information or to reserve a booth, call the Willows Chamber of Commerce office at 934-8150.
Willows Car & Bike Show
Saturday
CANCELED: The Willows Car and Bike Show events – which typically take place over two days – have been canceled this year due to COVID-19. The show will return in 2021. For more information, visit the Willows Car & Bike Show Facebook page.
Willows Street Fair
Tuesday, Aug. 18
POSTPONED: The Willows Street Fair has been postponed until further notice due to COVID-19 concerns. For more information, visit www.willowsstreetfair.com or visit the Willows Street Fair Facebook page.