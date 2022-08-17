We hope you find this calendar of local events helpful. You can help by notifying us of any events that should be listed for the general public. Email us at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com. Please make sure to provide contact information. Thanks!
Are you in a club or organization that meets regularly? We can include that as well… let us know.
VFW Blood Drive
Thursday
The Willows VFW Auxiliary Blood Drive will take place at Veterans Memorial Hall, 525 W. Sycamore Street, Willows, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Appointments are encouraged. For more information or to make an appointment, call Vitalant at 893-5433 or visit donor.vitalant.org.
Willows Car and Bike Show
Friday and Saturday
The 36th annual Willows Car and Bike Show will be held at Jensen Park, 400 Elm Street, Willows. The event will feature a variety of vehicles, music and vendors. The show will be open on Friday from 5:30-9:30 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. For more information, contact Colleen Worthington at 413-3372 or Kevin Nelson at 586-0119.
Willows Certified Community Market
Saturday
The Willows Chamber of Commerce Certified Community Market will be from 8-11 a.m. at the Tractor Supply parking lot, 811 N Humboldt Ave., Willows. Vendors will be selling things such as fruits and vegetables, homemade breads and cookies and more. Vendor spaces cost $10 each day – farm stands, club bake sales, car washes, local fundraisers, community resource tables, etc. are welcome. For more information or to reserve a space, call the Chamber of Commerce at 530934-8150 or email thewillowschamber@gmail.com.
Kids Bike Races
Saturday
The Orland Raceway will host a kids bike race at the facility, open at 5 p.m. and bike races will begin at 7 p.m. Children interested in participating need to bring a bike and a helmet. Trophies will be awarded to the top four children in each age division. A bike giveaway will also be held. For more information, call Barbara Crain at 321-9925 or email barbaracrain23@gmail.com.
Comedy Night
Tuesday, August 23
Carte Blanche will host a comedy night at the cafe, 201 W Sycamore Street, Willows, starting at 7 p.m. Tickets cost $20 and can be purchased at the cafe or online at www.carteblanchewillows.com.
Willows Street Fair and Farmers Market
Tuesday, August 23
The Willows Street Fair and Farmers Market will take place from 5-8 p.m. on Butte and Sycamore streets in downtown Willows. There will be vendors, food and more. For more information, visit the Willows Street Fair Facebook page.
Willows City Council meeting
Tuesday, August 23
The Willows City Council will meet at Willows City Hall, 201 N. Lassen Street, Willows, starting at 7 p.m. For more information or to submit a public comment, contact Tara Rustenhoven at 934-7402.