Housing Element workshop
Today
The Glenn County Planning and Community Development Services Agency will host a Housing Element workshop to gather community input about local housing needs in the Glenn County Planning Department conference center, 225 N. Tehama Street, Willows, starting at 4:45 p.m. For more information, contact Mardy Thomas, Glenn County planning manager, at 934-6540 or email mthomas@countyofglenn.net.
Movie Night
Today
CANCELED: The movie night at The Last Stand, 414 N Tehama Street, Willows, has been canceled due to heat, humidity and smoke from area wildfires. For more information, call 934-8150.
Bounty of the County Dinner
Thursday
The Willows area Chamber of Commerce will host a “Bounty of the County” dinner as part of the Old 99 Days celebration. The dinner will be held at The Meadows, 6791 County Road 39, Willows, starting at 6 p.m. Tickets cost $60 per person or $400 per table of eight. All tickets must be purchased in advance and will be sold at the Willows Area Chamber of Commerce and by Chamber directors. For more information, call the Willows Area Chamber of Commerce at 934-8150.
35th annual Willows Car and Bike Show
Friday – Saturday
The 35th annual Willows Car and Bike Show will be held at Jensen Park, 400 Elm Street, Willows. The event will feature a variety of vehicles, music and vendors. The show will be open on Friday from 5:30-9:30 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. For more information, contact Colleen Worthington at 413-3372 or Kevin Nelson at 586-0119.
Willows Street Fair
Tuesday, August 24
The Willows Street Fair and Farmers Market will take place from 5-8 p.m. on Butte and Sycamore streets in downtown Willows. There will be vendors, food and more. For more information, visit the Willows Street Fair Facebook page.