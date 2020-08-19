We hope you find this calendar of local events helpful. You can help by notifying us of any events that should be listed for the general public. Email us at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com. Please make sure to provide contact information. Thanks!
Willows Senior Nutrition site fundraiser
Thursday
Mar-Val will host a fundraiser for the Willows Nutrition site from 5-6:30 p.m. or while supplies last at 517 S Tehama St., Willows. For a $6 donation, people will receive two pork street tacos, rice, beans, bottle water and a cookie. All meals will be take-out ready. It’s asked that people enter on the west side by the bakery.
Willows Farmers Market
Saturday
The Willows Chamber of Commerce Farmers Market is scheduled to take place from 8-11 a.m. at Tractor Supply, 811 N Humboldt Ave., Willows. The market will be every Saturday through Aug. 29. For more information or to reserve a booth, call the Willows Chamber of Commerce office at 934-8150.
Willows Street Fair
Tuesday, Aug. 18
POSTPONED: The Willows Street Fair has been postponed until further notice due to COVID-19 concerns. For more information, visit www.willowsstreetfair.com or visit the Willows Street Fair Facebook page.