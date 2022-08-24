We hope you find this calendar of local events helpful. You can help by notifying us of any events that should be listed for the general public. Email us at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com. Please make sure to provide contact information. Thanks!
Barceloux-Tibessart Foundation grant ceremony
Saturday
The 17th annual Barceloux-Tibessart Foundation Grant Ceremony will be held at the Southern Pacific Depot inside the Glenn County Fairgrounds, 221 East Yolo Street, Orland, starting at 9 a.m. Refreshments will be provided by the Orland Historical Society. For more information, visit www.barceloux-tibessart.org.
Hidden Treasures pet clinic fundraiser
Saturday
Hidden Treasures will host a low-cost pet clinic fundraiser at Library Park, 920 Fourth Street, Orland, starting at 4 p.m. In addition to the pet clinic, the event will feature music, raffles, games and a taco bar dinner. Tickets cost $25 per person. Tickets can be purchased online or at several area locations including Wrap it up Wholesale, Bless Your Heart Mercantile and Carte Blanche. For more information or to purchase tickets online, visit http://ow.ly/gRRz50Klqxu.
Willows Certified Community Market
Saturday
The Willows Chamber of Commerce Certified Community Market will be from 8-11 a.m. at the Tractor Supply parking lot, 811 N Humboldt Ave., Willows. Vendors will be selling things such as fruits and vegetables, homemade breads and cookies and more. Vendor spaces cost $10 each day – farm stands, club bake sales, car washes, local fundraisers, community resource tables, etc. are welcome. For more information or to reserve a space, call the Chamber of Commerce at 530934-8150 or email thewillowschamber@gmail.com.
Board of Supervisors meeting
Tuesday, August 30
The Glenn County Board of Supervisors will hold a meeting at Willows Memorial Hall, 525 W. Sycamore Street, Willows, starting at 9 a.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.countyofglenn.net.