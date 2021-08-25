We hope you find this calendar of local events helpful. You can help by notifying us of any events that should be listed for the general public. Email us at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com. Please make sure to provide contact information. Thanks! Are you in a club or organization that meets regularly? We can include that as well… let us know.
Water Bottle Distribution event
Today
The Glenn County Sheriff’s Office – Office of Emergency Services will host a water bottle distribution event at the Orland Fire Department, 810 Fifth Street, Orland, from 4-6 p.m. Recipients must be residents of Glenn County and must complete a county dry well report. There is a limit of ten cases per household. For more information, call the Glenn County Sheriff’s Office – Office of Emergency Services at 934-6441.
Willows Certified Community Market
Saturday
The Willows Chamber of Commerce Certified Community Market will be from 8-11 a.m. at the Tractor Supply parking lot, 811 N Humboldt Ave., Willows. Vendors will be selling things such as fruits and vegetables, homemade breads and cookies and more. Vendor spaces cost $10 each day – farm stands, club bake sales, car washes, local fundraisers, community resource tables, etc. are welcome. For more information or to reserve a space, call the Chamber of Commerce at 934-8150 or email thewillowschamber@gmail.com.
Laws and Paws
Saturday
The Orland Police Department K-9 Unit will host the “Laws and Paws” music festival at the Glenn County Fairgrounds, 221 East Yolo Street, Orland, starting at 4 p.m. The event will feature food, a 50/50 raffle, K-9 demonstrations and music by the Cripple Creek Band and White Water. Admission costs $5 at the gate and all proceeds will benefit the Orland Police Department K-9 Unit. For more information, call 865-1616.
Board of Supervisors meeting
Tuesday, August 31
The Glenn County Board of Supervisors are scheduled to meet at 9 a.m. For more information on how to join the meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.countyofglenn.net/government/minutes-agendas.
Willows Street Fair
Tuesday, August 31
The Willows Street Fair and Farmers Market will take place from 5-8 p.m. on Butte and Sycamore streets in downtown Willows. There will be vendors, food and more. For more information, visit the Willows Street Fair Facebook page.