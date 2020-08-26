Willows Farmers Market
Saturday
The Willows Chamber of Commerce Farmers Market is scheduled to take place from 8-11 a.m. at Tractor Supply, 811 N Humboldt Ave., Willows. The market will be every Saturday through Aug. 29. For more information or to reserve a booth, call the Willows Chamber of Commerce office at 934-8150.
Laws & Paws Music Festival
Saturday
CANCELED: The Laws & Paws Music Festival, which raises money for the Orland Police Department K-9 unit, has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Willows Street Fair
Tuesday, Sept. 1
POSTPONED: The Willows Street Fair has been postponed until further notice due to COVID-19 concerns. For more information, visit www.willowsstreetfair.com or visit the Willows Street Fair Facebook page.