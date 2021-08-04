We hope you find this calendar of local events helpful. You can help by notifying us of any events that should be listed for the general public. Email us at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com. Please make sure to provide contact information. Thanks!
Are you in a club or organization that meets regularly? We can include that as well… let us know.
School Supply Giveaway
Today – Friday
The Glenn Literacy Program will host a school supply giveaway at multiple locations throughout the county through Friday. Free school supplies for all ages at the following locations:
– Today (Wednesday): The Willows Library, 525 W. Sycamore Street, Willows, from 12-1:30 p.m.
– Thursday: The Hamilton City Park, located on the corner of Third Street and Broadway, from 12-1:30 p.m.
– Friday: The Elk Creek Library, 120 Church Street, Elk Creek, from 12-1:30 p.m.
Honeybee Discovery Center open
Friday
The Honeybee Discovery Center will be open to the public from 3 p.m.-7 p.m. at 501 Walker St., Orland. Admission is free, however, donations will be accepted. The center is planned to be open on the first Friday of every month.For more information, visit the Honeybee Discovery Center Facebook page.
Artist Reception
Friday
The Orland Art Center Gallery will host “Rugged, Regal and Reflective,” an artist reception featuring Gary Bough, Donna Cutra and Gerald Farren at the gallery located at 732 Fourth Street, Orland, from 3-7 p.m. Live music will also be performed by Veronica Wiedeman during the event. For more information, visit www.orlandartscenter.com.
Kids Bike Night
Saturday
A “Kids Bike Night” event will be held at the Glenn County Fairgrounds, 221 E. Yolo Street, Orland. Grandstands open at 5 p.m. and bike races will begin at 7 p.m. Children interested in participating need to bring a bike and a helmet. Trophies will be awarded to the top four children in each age division. A bike giveaway will also be held. For more information, call Barbara Crain at 321-9925 or email barbaracrain23@gmail.com.