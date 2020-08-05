Glenn County
Orland Art Center Artists’ Reception
Friday
CANCELED: The Orland Art Center artists’ reception that was planned to open their 11th annual Group Show has been canceled due to COVID-19 restrictions. The show will still be on display and the gallery is open Tuesdays through Saturdays from 1-6 p.m. at 732 Fourth St., Orland, during the show’s duration – Aug. 7 through Sept. 19. For more information, visit www.orlandartcenter.com.
Orland Grange Yard Sale
Saturday
POSTPONED: The Orland Grange’s community yard sale has been postponed until September due to COVID-19.
Willows Farmers Market
Saturday
The Willows Chamber of Commerce Farmers Market is scheduled to take place from 8-11 a.m. at Tractor Supply, 811 N Humboldt Ave., Willows. The market will be every Saturday through Aug. 29. For more information or to reserve a booth, call the Willows Chamber of Commerce office at 934-8150.
Willows Street Fair
Tuesday, Aug. 11
POSTPONED: The Willows Street Fair has been postponed until further notice due to COVID-19 concerns. For more information, visit www.willowsstreetfair.com or visit the Willows Street Fair Facebook page.