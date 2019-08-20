Book Sale
Thursday-Friday-Saturday
The Friends of the Library at the Willows Public Library, 201 N Lassen St., Willows. The book sale will run 11 a.m.-7 p.m. on Thursday and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Paperbacks and media such as DVDs, CDs and records will also be available. All items will be buy one, get one free on Saturday.
Willows Community Blood Drive
Thursday
There will be a Willows Community Blood Drive through Vitalant from 2 p.m.-6 p.m. at St. Monica’s Catholic Church in McGoldrick Hall, 1129 W Wood St., Willows. Walk-ins are welcome, however, appointments are encouraged. To make an appointment, visit www.bloodsource.org/drives and enter location code M066 or call 893-5433. It’s asked the people bring a photo ID, and eat well and drink water prior to donating.
Chamber Community Farmers Market
Saturday
The Willows Chamber of Commerce is hosting the Chamber Community Farmers Market at the Tractor Supply Co. parking lot, 811 N Humboldt Ave., Willows, 8 a.m.-11 a.m. (or until vendors decide to leave). Fresh fruits, vegetables, crafts and more will be available. Vendors interested in setting up can do so at the farmers market and it costs $10 for a booth.
Color Run/Walk 3K
Saturday
The Willows Recreation department is hosting the second annual Color Me Crazy 3K Walk/Run from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at Jensen Park in Willows. There will be an “after race” party including some food and activities. There will be limited day of registration beginning at 8:30 a.m. For those 19 years old and older, registration costs $25; 8-18 years old $15; and 7 years and under free.
Laws and Paws Music Festival
Saturday
The seventh annual Laws and Paws Music Festival will be from 4 p.m.-10 p.m. at the Glenn County Fairgrounds, 221 E Yolo St., Orland. Music from Decades as well as the Defcats will be featured. There will be food by El Grullense and Fiesta Fresh Grill, beer, a bounce house, face painting, raffle and a corn hole tournament. There will also be K-9 demonstrations. All proceeds will benefit the Orland Police Department K-9 Unit.