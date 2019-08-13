CalPlant 1 Hiring Fair
Thursday
A hiring fair will take place at Willows City Hall, 201 N Lassen St., Willows, from 5 p.m.-7 p.m. CalPlant 1 produces rice straw-based medium density fiberboard. They are hiring for production/control room operators, plant maintenance and electricians, shipping/forklift operators, straw receiving/retrieval operators, accounting/office support and other positions. It’s asked that people bring an application, cover letter and resume. Applications can be picked up at 125 E Walker St., Orland, or 420 E Laurel St., Willows, or found at www.calplant1.com under “Careers.”
33rd annual Willows Car and Bike Show
Friday-Saturday
The 33rd annual Willows Car and Bike Show will be at Jensen Park in Willows. On Friday, from 5:30 p.m.-9:30 p.m., there will be music, a show and shine, vendors, parade and awards. On Saturday, registration for the car show will be from 7 a.m.-10 a.m. and the show will begin at 10 a.m. Awards will be presented at 3 p.m. There will also be music, vendors, a kids’ area and more. For more information, visit www.willowscarandbikeshow, email willowscarandbikeshow@gmail.com or visit the Willows Car and Bike Show Facebook page. For registration, vendor or general information, call Colleen Worthington at 413-3372.
Chamber Community Farmers Market
Saturday
The Willows Chamber of Commerce is hosting the Chamber Community Farmers Market at the Tractor Supply Co. parking lot, 811 N Humboldt Ave., Willows, 8 a.m.-11 a.m. (or until vendors decide to leave). Fresh fruits, vegetables, crafts and more will be available. Vendors interested in setting up can do so at the farmers market and it costs $10 for a booth.