Chamber Community Farmers Market
Saturday
The Willows Chamber of Commerce is hosting the final Chamber Community Farmers Market of the summer at the Tractor Supply Co. parking lot, 811 N Humboldt Ave., Willows, 8 a.m.-11 a.m. (or until vendors decide to leave). Fresh fruits, vegetables, crafts and more will be available. Vendors interested in setting up can do so at the farmers market and it costs $10 for a booth.
‘Comedy for the Cure’
Saturday
The American Cancer Society, West Region, will host “Comedy for the Cure” at Colusa Casino Resort, 3770 CA-45, Colusa, doors open at 7 p.m. and the show will start at 8 p.m. All proceeds from the event’s ticket sales and silent auction will go to support the mission of the American Cancer Society. The event will feature comedians Murray Valeriano and James Uloth.
Free Fishing Day
Saturday
The second of two yearly free fishing days offered by the California Department of Fish and Wildlife will be on Aug. 31. Anyone interested in trying their hand at fishing can do so without purchasing a fishing license. While anglers do not need a license, all fishing regulations, such as bag and size limits, gear restrictions, report card requirements, fishing hours and stream closures still remain in effect on these license-free days of fishing. For more information, visit https://www.wildlife.ca.gov/Licensing/Fishing/Free-Fishing-Days.