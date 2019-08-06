Glenn County Office of Education Backpack and School Supplies Distribution
Today-Thursday
The Glenn County Office of Education will be hosting two more Backpack and School Supplies Distributions, one in Orland and one in Hamilton City.
- HAMILTON CITY – Today (Wednesday, Aug. 7), from 10 a.m.-noon at Hamilton Elementary, 277 Capay Ave.
- ORLAND – Thursday, Aug. 8, from 10 a.m.-noon at the office of education 131 E Walker St.
Parents must have their child with them to receive a backpack. ProjectHELP is for students who qualify for McKinney-Vento Homeless Assistance, shared housing, substandard housing, trailer parks, migrant, at-risk of homelessness, foster care, hotel/motel, shelter, CalWORKS or Section 8 housing. For more information, call Robin Smith at 934-6575 ext. 3176.
First day of school
School districts around the county are about to officially start the 2019-20 school year. All dates are according to the respective school districts’ calendars.
- Willows Unified School District – Thursday, Aug. 8.
- Orland Unified School District – Monday, Aug. 12.
- Hamilton Unified School District – Tuesday, Aug. 13.
- Stony Creek Joint Unified School District – Tuesday, Aug. 13.
No vendor fee Farmers Market and Business Expo
Saturday
The Willows Chamber of Commerce is hosting the Chamber Community Farmers Market at the Tractor Supply Co. parking lot, 811 N Humboldt Ave., Willows, 8 a.m.-11 a.m. (or until vendors decide to leave). All businesses are invited to set up a booth and there will be no vendor fee this week.
Start Smart Driving Education
Tuesday, Aug. 13
In an effort to prepare young drivers to drive responsibly, the Willows California Highway Patrol is offering driver education classes for new drivers and their parents from 5 p.m.-7 p.m. at the Willows CHP office, 464 N Humboldt Ave., Willows. The Start Smart course addresses topics like safe driving practices, the rules of the road and new driver’s license requirements. For more information and to register, contact the Willows area CHP at 934-5424.