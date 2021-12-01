We hope you find this calendar of local events helpful. You can help by notifying us of any events that should be listed for the general public. Email us at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com. Please make sure to provide contact information. Thanks!
Are you in a club or organization that meets regularly? We can include that as well… let us know.
Honeybee Discovery Center open
Friday
The Honeybee Discovery Center will be open to the public from 3 p.m.-7 p.m. at 501 Walker St., Orland. Admission is free, however, donations will be accepted. The center is planned to be open on the first Friday of every month. For more information, visit the Honeybee Discovery Center Facebook page.
Willows Winter Community Market and Craft Fair
Saturday
The Willows Chamber of Commerce will host their annual Winter Community Market behind Ace Hardware, 255 N. Tehama Street, Willows, from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. Fair. For more information, call 530-934-8150, email thewillowschamber@gmail.com, or visit the Chamber office at 103 S. Plumas Street, Willows.
Willows Light Parade
Saturday
The annual Willows Light Parade will be held in downtown Willows, starting at 6 p.m. Following the parade, the annual tree lighting ceremony will be held in the downtown plaza. Santa will also be available for photos with the children in attendance. For more information, call Tony at 530-521-2530 or Lisa at 530-330-9194.
Board of Supervisors meeting
Tuesday, December 7
Orland City Council meeting
Tuesday, December 7
The Orland City Council will meet at the Carnegie Center, 912 Third Street, Orland, starting at 6:00 p.m. For more information or to submit a public comment, email jwackerman@cityoforland.com.