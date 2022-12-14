VFW Auxiliary Blood Drive
Thursday
The Willows VFW Auxiliary Blood Drive will take place at Veterans Memorial Hall, 525 W. Sycamore Street, Willows, from 10 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. Appointments are encouraged but walk-ins are welcome. All donors will receive a $10 Amazon gift card via email. For more information or to make an appointment, call Vitalant at 893-5433 or www.visit www.donor.vitalant.org.
Willows Museum Christmas Open House
Thursday
The Willows Museum, 336 W. Walnut Street, Willows, will host their annual Christmas Open House, starting at 6 p.m. The event will include a performance from the Minnotite Youth Choir at 6:15, refreshments and more. For more information, call 530-934-5644.
Clean California Dump Day
Saturday
A Clean California Dump Day, hosted by CalTrans, will be held at the Willows Maintenance Station, 939 North Humboldt Avenue, Willows, from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. or until full capacity. CalTrans will have staff on site to accept household waste and approved debris at no charge. The event is open to all Glenn County residents. For more information, email Ramon.M.Torres@dot.ca.gov or visit https://tinyurl.com/3w46uxx4.
Wreaths Across America
Saturday
Both Orland and Willows will be hosting ceremonies to honor service men and women at their final resting place by laying wreaths on their graves. The local ceremonies will take place in line with others across the country and begin at 9 a.m. The Orland ceremony will take place at Odd Fellows Cemetery on County Road P. There will also be a ceremony at the Willows Cemetery on Wood Street. The public is invited to attend both ceremonies.
Board of Supervisors meeting
Tuesday, December 20
The Glenn County Board of Supervisors will hold a meeting at Willows Memorial Hall, 525 W. Sycamore Street, Willows, starting at 9 a.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.countyofglenn.net.