Avenue of Lights
Today – Sunday
The Avenue of Lights is back! The event will be held at the Glenn County Fairgrounds, 221 E. Yolo Street, Orland, Dec. 15-19 from 5:30-9 p.m. daily. Tickets cost $15 at the gate. Pictures with Santa are available at the North Pole Lodge and cost $5. Hot chocolate and goodies will also be available to purchase. For more information, call Jo at 530-520-6819 or visit www.glenncountyfair.org.
Storytime with Santa
Today
The Orland Free Library will host a free storytime featuring Santa and Mrs. Claus for preschool aged children, starting at 11 a.m. The library is located at 333 Mill Street, Orland. For more information, call 530-865-1640.
Wreaths Across America
Saturday
Both Orland and Willows will be hosting ceremonies to honor service men and women at their final resting place by laying wreaths on their graves. The local ceremonies will take place in line with others across the country and begin at 9 a.m. The Orland ceremony will take place at Odd Fellows Cemetery on County Road P. There will also be a ceremony at the Willows Cemetery on Wood Street. The public is invited to attend both ceremonies.
Teen Driving Clinic
Saturday
Thunderhill Raceway will host a teen driving clinic to teach young drivers life-saving skills. The fee for the entire day is $129 per driver and car. For more information, 934-5588 x103.
Board of Supervisors meeting
Tuesday, December 21
The Glenn County Board of Supervisors are scheduled to meet at 9 a.m. For more information on how to join the meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.countyofglenn.net/government/minutes-agendas.
Orland City Council meeting
Tuesday, December 21
The Orland City Council will meet at the Carnegie Center, 912 Third Street, Orland, starting at 6:00 p.m. For more information or to submit a public comment, email jwackerman@cityoforland.com.