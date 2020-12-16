We hope you find this calendar of local events helpful. You can help by notifying us of any events that should be listed for the general public. Email us at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com. Please make sure to provide contact information. Thanks!
Coat Drive
Today – Saturday
Farmer’s Brewing Co., 880 County Road WW, Princeton, will host a coat drive at the brewery through Dec. 19 to benefit children and teens from the Boys & Girls Club of Hamilton City this holiday season. New coat donations can be dropped off during taproom hours and those that donate will receive 10 percent off draft sales during their visit. The taproom is open Thursdays and Fridays from 4-8 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. For more information, call 982-2016.
Virtual Town Hall
Today
Pacific Gas and Electric Company will host a virtual town hall meeting from 6-7:30 p.m. to discuss ongoing safety work to prevent wildfires. The meeting will include a brief presentation and an opportunity for participants to ask questions and provide feedback. To join the meeting, visit https://bit.ly/2JWoDP3 or call toll-free 8444-738-1853 and enter conference ID: 9968387. The meeting can also be accessed by visiting www.pge.com/firesafetywebinars.
Willows VFW Auxiliary Blood Drive
Thursday
The Willows VFW Auxiliary Blood Drive, through Vitalant, will be from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Hall, 525 W Sycamore St., Willows. Facial coverings are required to donate and appointments are requested to accommodate for social distancing. To make an appointment, visit www.donors.vitalant.org or call 893-5433.
Wreaths Across America
Saturday
There will be Wreaths Across America ceremonies in Orland and Willows. The program aims to remember the fallen, honor those who serve and teach youth about the value of freedom, according to the Wreaths Across America website.
Here are the details:
– The Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary Post 1770 will host a ceremony at 9 a.m. at the Willows Cemetery. It’s asked that those who attend practice social distancing and wear a mask.
– The Orland Cemetery District will host a ceremony at 9 a.m. at the Orland Cemetery.
For more information, visit www.wreathsacrossamerica.org.
Drive-in live Christmas music event
Saturday
The Ark Christian Center will host a free drive-in live Christmas music event at 5 p.m. in the center’s parking lot, 222 N Butte St., Willows. The event will feature Rick Allen, Kathy Bettencourt and Stephanie Hayden. People can drive in and listen in their cars – parking lot attendants will be available. People can tune in to 91.1 FM radio to listen – it’s recommended that people arrive 30 minutes early to claim their spot.
There will also be a food and clothing drive. For the Willows Food Bank, requested items include dry or canned goods, such as gravy, stuffing, instant potatoes, cranberries and sweet potatoes. Requested items for the Willows Care Center for seniors include sweatpants, sweatshirts, T-shirts, gloves, socks, underwear, hats, beanies, books, coloring books, puzzle books, markers, crayons, colored pencils, water color paints, lotions, chapsticks and throw blankets (new items only in sizes medium through 2X). For more information, visit the Ark Christian Center Facebook page.