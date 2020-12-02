We hope you find this calendar of local events helpful. You can help by notifying us of any events that should be listed for the general public. Email us at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com. Please make sure to provide contact information. Thanks!
CHIP’s for Kids toy drive
Today – December 10
The Willows-area California Highway Patrol will host a ChiP’s for Kids toy drive through Dec. 10. Those who would like to donate a new, unwrapped toy to a child this holiday season can drop them off at the Willows CHP office, 464 N Humboldt Ave., Willows, between 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday until Dec. 10. For more information, call 934-5424.
Coat Drive
Thursday – December 19
Farmer’s Brewing Co., 880 County Road WW, Princeton, will host a coat drive at the brewery through Dec. 19 to benefit children and teens from the Boys & Girls Club of Hamilton City this holiday season. New coat donations can be dropped off during taproom hours and those that donate will receive 10 percent off draft sales during their visit. The taproom is open Thursdays and Fridays from 4-8 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. For more information, call 982-2016.
‘Presents from Paradise’
Friday
The Orland Art Center Gallery will host an artists’ reception for its December/January show and sale, “Presents from Paradise,” from 3-7 p.m. at the center, 732 Fourth St., Orland. Featured artists include Lynn Miller, Kathleen Presentati, Barbara Anne Ramsey and Tom Mercer. Music will be performed on the center’s baby grand piano by Michael Reyna. For more information, visit www.orlandartcenter.com.
Winter Community Market
Saturday
The Willows Chamber of Commerce will sponsor a Winter Community Market from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at St. Monica’s Catholic Church parking lot, 1129 W Wood St., Willows. Admission is free and will feature vendors that have things such as arts and crafts, baked goods, woodworking, fresh produce, jewelry, plants and local fundraisers. For more information, call the Chamber at 934-8150 or email thewillowschamber@gmail.com.
Book Sale
Saturday
The Orland Free Library will host a $3 bag book sale at the library, 333 Mill St., Orland. Weather permitting, the sale will be outside in front of the library.
Business Reopening Strategies Webinar
Tuesday, December 8
Butte College Small Business Development Center will host a “COVID-19 Business Reopening Strategies” webinar from 9-10 a.m. Topics include business reopening assessments, developing a plan, looking at current business strategies and how pivoting one’s business might help in meeting new demands placed on businesses due to the pandemic. Discussions will also include understanding one’s cash flow, financial strength, profitability, opportunities relating to reopening and looking at whether or not one is ready to handle the change in business strategies. To register for the webinar, call 895-9017, email konuwaso@butte.edu or visit www.buttecollegesbdc.com/events/covid-19-business-re-opening-strategies.
The Almond Conference 2020
December 8-10
The Almond Board of California will host The Almond Conference 2020 in a virtual conference setting Dec. 8-10. The conference will include events for growers, handlers and industry partners including educational sessions, social gatherings, an exhibit hall and poster sessions. The online format will also allow for new opportunities, including the flexibility to participate in an educational session in the morning, work in the orchard in the afternoon, and attend networking events throughout the day. Registration is free. For more information or to register, visit https://almondconference.com/register.aspx.
Orland Pantry Christmas Food Basket program
Wednesday, December 9
The Orland Pantry will be accepting donations of canned and nonperishable food from 9 a.m.-noon at First Lutheran Church, 19 Colusa St., Orland. Each year, the Orland Pantry provides food baskets to those in need at Christmastime. For more information on the pantry and ways to contribute, visit www.orlandpantry.org.
Sustainable groundwater online workshops
December 9-10
The Glenn and Colusa Groundwater Authorities will host two sustainable groundwater online workshops. People will have the opportunity to learn and give feedback about local groundwater conditions, approaches to sustainable management criteria and groundwater sustainability project ideas. For more information, visit www.colusagroundwater.org (Colusa County) or https://bit.ly/372iXun (Glenn County).
How to join the workshops:
– Wednesday, Dec. 9, from 5:30-8:30 p.m. To join, visit https://bit.ly/3kYxoEV or call 1-669-900-6833. The meeting ID is 823 0554 0067 and the passcode is 105741.
– Thursday, Dec. 10, from 1-4 p.m. to join, visit https://bit.ly/3m10Ye7 or call 1-669-900-6833. The meeting ID is 899 1749 2421 and the passcode is 192684.