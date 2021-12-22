We hope you find this calendar of local events helpful. You can help by notifying us of any events that should be listed for the general public. Email us at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com. Please make sure to provide contact information. Thanks!
Are you in a club or organization that meets regularly? We can include that as well… let us know.
Willows City Council meeting
Tuesday, December 28
CANCELED: The Willows City Council meeting has been canceled. The next meeting is scheduled to take place Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, starting at 6 p.m.