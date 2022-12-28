Garrett Fry
Thursday
Garrett Fry will perform at The Hive, 730 Sixth Street, Orland, starting at 6 p.m. For more information or to make a reservation, call 530-865-8000.
Toastmasters meeting
Thursday
The SpeakEasy Toastmasters meeting will take place in the conference room at Holiday Inn Express, 545 N. Humboldt Avenue, Willows, starting at 5 p.m.
Groovy New Year’s Eve Celebration
Saturday
The Hive, 730 Sixth Street, Orland, will host a “Groovy New Year’s Eve Celebration,” starting at 9 p.m. Countdown to 2023 with drinks from the full service bar, appetizers, a dance floor, music by Dj Hectic, a photobus plus a champagne toast and balloon drop at midnight. Tickets cost $15 in advance or $20 at the door and include festive party favors, noise makers, party hats and one glass of champagne for the midnight toast. For more information or to purchase tickets, call 530-865-8000.
Lego Club
Tuesday, January 3
The Orland Free Library, 333, Mill Street, Orland, will host Lego Club for kids ages two and a half through 12, starting at 3 p.m. For more information, call 530-865-1640.