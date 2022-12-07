Waste Tire Amnesty event
Saturday
Glenn County will host Waste Tire Amnesty Days event from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Glenn County Transfer Station, 5700 County Road 33, Artois. There is no charge for Glenn County residents to participate. People will be able to drop off passenger truck or car tires without rims; no more than nine tires per resident will be accepted; for transportation exemption to carry up to 20 tires, call Glenn County Environmental Health at 934-6102; no tires from waste-tire generating businesses will be accepted. The event is sponsored by the County of Glenn and funded by the Local Government Waste Tire Amnesty Grant Program provided by the Department of Resources Recycling and Recovery.
Breakfast with Santa
Saturday
A “Breakfast with Santa” event will be held at the Jacinto Grange Hall, 7254 County Road 39, Glenn, from 8-11 a.m. Tickets cost $10 and include a meal of pancakes, sausage and eggs. The event will also include photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus and elves reading “The Night Before Christmas.”
Veterans of the Year Dinner
Saturday
The Auxiliary to VFW Post 1770 will host a Veterans of the Year dinner at Veterans Memorial Hall, 525 W. Sycamore Street, Willows. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and dinner will be served at 6:30 p.m. The event will include a tri-tip and chicken dinner served with a baked potato, salad, bread and dessert, music by Dave LaCombe, guest speakers, a silent auction and a special raffle provided by Field of Dreams, Tickets cost $35 and can be purchased from any Auxiliary member. For more information or to purchase tickets, call 530-218-3830.