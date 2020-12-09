We hope you find this calendar of local events helpful. You can help by notifying us of any events that should be listed for the general public. Email us at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com. Please make sure to provide contact information. Thanks!
Coat Drive
Today – December 19
Farmer’s Brewing Co., 880 County Road WW, Princeton, will host a coat drive at the brewery through Dec. 19 to benefit children and teens from the Boys & Girls Club of Hamilton City this holiday season. New coat donations can be dropped off during taproom hours and those that donate will receive 10 percent off draft sales during their visit. The taproom is open Thursdays and Fridays from 4-8 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. For more information, call 982-2016.
The Almond Conference 2020
Today-Thursday
The Almond Board of California will host The Almond Conference 2020 in a virtual conference setting Dec. 8-10. The conference will include events for growers, handlers and industry partners including educational sessions, social gatherings, an exhibit hall and poster sessions. The online format will also allow for new opportunities, including the flexibility to participate in an educational session in the morning, work in the orchard in the afternoon, and attend networking events throughout the day. Registration is free. For more information or to register, visit https://almondconference.com/register.aspx.
Sustainable groundwater online workshops
Today-Thursday
The Glenn and Colusa Groundwater Authorities will host two sustainable groundwater online workshops. People will have the opportunity to learn and give feedback about local groundwater conditions, approaches to sustainable management criteria and groundwater sustainability project ideas. For more information, visit www.colusagroundwater.org (Colusa County) or https://bit.ly/372iXun (Glenn County).
How to join the workshops:
– Wednesday, Dec. 9, from 5:30-8:30 p.m. To join, visit https://bit.ly/3kYxoEV or call 1-669-900-6833. The meeting ID is 823 0554 0067 and the passcode is 105741.
– Thursday, Dec. 10, from 1-4 p.m. to join, visit https://bit.ly/3m10Ye7 or call 1-669-900-6833. The meeting ID is 899 1749 2421 and the passcode is 192684.
CHIP’s for Kids toy drive
Today – Thursday
The Willows-area California Highway Patrol will host a ChiP’s for Kids toy drive through Dec. 10. Those who would like to donate a new, unwrapped toy to a child this holiday season can drop them off at the Willows CHP office, 464 N Humboldt Ave., Willows, between 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday until Dec. 10. For more information, call 934-5424.
Orland Pantry Christmas Food Basket program
Today
The Orland Pantry will be accepting donations of canned and nonperishable food from 9 a.m.-noon at First Lutheran Church, 19 Colusa St., Orland. Each year, the Orland Pantry provides food baskets to those in need at Christmastime. For more information on the pantry and ways to contribute, visit www.orlandpantry.org.
Wilbur-Ellis Blood Drive
Thursday
The Wilbur-Ellis Blood Drive, through Vitalant, will be from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. on the blood mobiles, 6504 County Road 57, Willows. The blood drive is in memory of Gary Nunes. Facial coverings are required to donate and appointments are requested to accommodate for social distancing. To make an appointment, visit www.donors.vitalant.org or call 893-5433.
Santa Claus and light parade in Willows
Thursday – Sunday
Santa Claus can be seen riding through Willows neighborhoods on a fire truck Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday starting at 6 p.m. each night. For the parade routes, see the story inside today’s Tri-County News or for a map, visit the Glenn County Transcript website at www.appeal-democrat.com/glenn_county_transcript/ or the Willows Chamber of Commerce Facebook page.
Light Parade in Orland
Saturday
There will be a light parade Orland beginning at 5:30 p.m. behind the Orland Fire Department. Those wishing to participate are asked to meet at 5 p.m. for lineup – it’s asked that all participating vehicles are decorated and traffic laws must be followed. For the parade route, see the story inside today’s Tri-County News or for a map, visit the Glenn County Transcript website at www.appeal-democrat.com/glenn_county_transcript/. For more information, contact Noel Castrejon or Kaitlyn Flynn at castironfitness530@gmail.com.
Vintage Christmas Fair Part 2
Saturday – Sunday
The Meadows will host part two of their first vintage Christmas fair from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday at 6791 County Road 39, Willows. There will be several craft and food vendors both days, and carriage rides on Sunday. For more information, visit the “1st Annual Vintage Christmas Fair Part 2” event listing on Facebook.