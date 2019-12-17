Avenue of Lights
Today-Sunday
The Avenue of Lights is back! The event will be at the Glenn County Fairgrounds Dec. 18-22 from 5:30 p.m.-9 p.m. The avenue features a mile-long route with a number of light displays. Tickets cost $15 at the gate. After driving through the route, people can park their cars and head into the North Pole Lodge, where there will be light refreshments, trees decorated by different organizations and an opportunity to see Santa and Mrs. Claus. Pictures with Santa cost $5. For more information, see the article on the event on Page 2.
Fundraiser for Volunteers in Partnership with the Sheriff
Thursday
Mar-Val, 517 S Tehama St., Willows, will be hosting a fundraiser supporting the Glenn County Volunteers in Partnership with the Sheriff (VIPS) from 5 p.m.-6:30 p.m. or while supplies last. Dinner comes with lasagna, salad, garlic bread, a bottle of water and a cookie. The suggested donation is $5. Some VIPS tasks include things like patrol, security, parking enforcement or anything to help out the sheriff’s office.
Willows Intermediate School Cadet and Cardinal bands winter concert
Thursday
The Willows Intermediate School Cadet and Cardinal bands will have their winter concert at 6 p.m. in the WIS gymnasium. Water and baked goods will be available and donations will be accepted.
CANCELLED: Willows VFW Blood Drive
Thursday
The Willows Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary 1770 blood drive that was scheduled has been cancelled. The next VFW blood drive at Memorial Hall in Willows is scheduler for March 19, 2020.
Annual Artois Community Christmas Party
Saturday
The annual Artois Community Christmas Party will be at the Artois Firehouse, 740 Main St., Artois, beginning at 6 p.m. People are invited to bring a dish to share, visit with neighbors and celebrate the season Artois style.
Live nativity scene
Sunday
The First Lutheran Church of Orland is hosting an event featuring a live manger scene from 4 p.m.-8 p.m. at 19 Colusa St., Orland. People can walk through and see a manger scene, shepherds, live animals and treats for the family. This is a free event.
Do you have an public event that you would like to see listed?
– Help Us Help You: If you are involved in an event that is open to the public – government meetings, clubs, programs, festivals, etc. – please let us know about the event. Email us with the who, what, when, where, why and how at rlarson@appealdemocrat.com. Make sure to include a phone number.
– Live entertainment: We will at present, publish succinct notices of live entertainment booked at local for-profit establishments. No karaoke, happy hour, games or adult-themed items. We will print calendar items about bands, performers, comedians, etc. Send the who, what, when, where, why and how to rlarson@appealdemocrat.com. Be sure to include a phone number.
Need assistance? Call Ruby Larson at 749-4780.