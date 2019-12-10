CHiPs for Kids Toy Drive
Today through Thursday
The Willows California Highway Patrol is hosting a CHiPs for Kids Toy Drive now through Thursday, Dec. 12, until 3 p.m. The drive is a community effort to bring Christmas to children in Glenn County that would otherwise not be afforded the opportunity. People can donate a new, unwrapped toy at the Willows CHP office, 464 N Humboldt Ave., Willows.
Wilbur-Ellis Blood Drive
Today
There will be a Vitalant blood drive in memory of Gary Nunes from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on the bloodmobile at 6504 County Road 57, Willows. It’s asked that people bring a photo ID and eat well and drink plenty of water prior to donating.
Holiday Boutique
Thursday
The Harmony House is hosting the free annual Holiday Boutique for those in need from 10 a.m.-noon and 1 p.m.-3 p.m. at 343 Yolo St., Orland. Those who need holiday gifts but have no budget can attend and celebrate the season of giving and choose gifts for the whole family. Free gift wrapping will be available. For more information, call 865-6725. For transportation, call 865-6459.
Syngenta Blood Drive
Thursday
There will be a Vitalant blood drive from 1 p.m.-4 p.m. on the bloodmobile at 7770 County Road 29, Glenn. It’s asked that people bring a photo ID and eat well and drink plenty of water prior to donating.
Willows Museum Open House
Thursday
The Willows Museum, 336 W Walnut St., Willows, will host their annual Christmas Open House beginning at 5:30 p.m. There will be music by the Mennonite Youth Choir at 5:45 p.m. followed by local bluegrass band, “Better Than Last Year.” There will also be refreshments.
Wreaths Across America
Saturday
Both Orland and Willows will be hosting ceremonies to honor service men and women at their final resting place by laying wreaths on their graves. The local ceremonies will take place in line with others across the country and begin at 9 a.m. The Orland ceremony will take place at Odd Fellows Cemetery on County Road P. There will also be a ceremony at the Willows Cemetery on Wood Street. The public is invited to attend both ceremonies.
Orland Grange Christmas Fair
Saturday
There will be a Christmas Fair at the Orland Grange, 210 E Walker St., Orland, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. The event is free to the public and there will be a number of local vendors offering selections for last-minute holiday gifts. For more information, call Jeanette Smith at 966-3506 or email orlandgrange@yahoo.com.
Free oil changes for single mothers and widows
Saturday
The Harvest Baptist Church of Orland is partnering with John’s Tire and Muffler to provide free oil changes for single mothers and widows from noon-4 p.m. People can make reservations by visiting the Harvest Baptist Church Facebook page. There will also be activities for the kids and more.
Willows High School Honker Band Winter Concert
Saturday
The Willows High School Honker Band will host their Winter Concert beginning at 6 p.m. at Willows Memorial Hall, 525 W Sycamore St. There will be water and baked goods available. Donations will be accepted.
Residential and Business Holiday Lighting Contest Bus Ride
Saturday
The third annual Residential and Business Holiday Lighting Contest Bus Ride will leave from Eskaton Manor at 6 p.m. Glenn Ride will take participants around town and riders will also vote for the best lighting and decorations seen on the tour. Reservations are required, as seating is limited. Call the Willows Chamber of Commerce office at 934-8150 to reserve your seats. Donations of canned goods for the local food bank are also welcome.
Willows Intermediate School PTO drive-thru lunch
Tuesday, Dec. 17
The Willows Intermediate School PTO meatball sub drive-thru lunch will be from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Willows Christian Church, 200 Plumas St., Willows (enter drive-thru on Oak Street off of Plumas Street). Lunch will include chips and a water as well – Keto option available – and cost $10. Delivery is available for large orders. The fundraiser is in support of Willows Intermediate School projects – the school is looking to upgrade the school marque to keep families, students and the public better informed. For tickets and delivery, text 570-9125, 521-3341 or email pto4wis@gmail.com.
Avenue of Lights
Wednesday, Dec. 18-Dec. 22
The Avenue of Lights is back! The event will be at the Glenn County Fairgrounds Dec. 18-22 from 5:30 p.m.-9 p.m. Tickets cost $15 at the gate. Pictures with Santa cost $5.