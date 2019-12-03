Glenn County 4-H Coats for Kids
Today through Tuesday, Dec. 9
Glenn County 4-H is hosting a Coats for Kids drive now through Dec. 9. With the weather cooling down, children in Glenn County are in need of some warmth. People can drop off their new or lightly-used coats that are in good condition in the barrels at a number of drop off locations. The focus is coats for kids but adult sizes will also be accepted. For more information, call the Glenn County UC Cooperative Extension office at 865-1107.
Orland drop off locations:
- Glenn County UC Cooperative Extension office, 821 E South St.
- Glenn County Farm Bureau, 831 Fifth St.
- Lake Elementary School, 4672 County Road N.
- Plaza Elementary School, 7322 County Road 24.
- Capay Elementary School, 7504 Cutting Ave.
Willows drop off locations:
- Willows Intermediate School, 1145 W Cedar St.
- Murdock Elementary School, 655 French St.
- Willows High School, 203 N Murdock Ave.
- Walden Academy, 1149 W Wood St.
CHiPs for Kids Toy Drive
Today through Dec. 12
The Willows California Highway Patrol is hosting a CHiPs for Kids Toy Drive now through Dec. 12 until 3 p.m. The drive is a community effort to bring Christmas to children in Glenn County that would otherwise not be afforded the opportunity. People can donate a new, unwrapped toy at the Willows CHP office, 464 N Humboldt Ave., Willows.
Book Wreath Making Class
Today
Natural Peace will host a book wreath making class at Market Street Grill, located at 415 Market St. in Colusa, from 6 p.m.-8 p.m. Class includes supplies and instruction to make your own paper wreath. Snacks, tea and water will be provided by attendees are welcome to bring their own drinks as well. Registration costs $40. For more information, message Natural Peace on Facebook or call 216-6466 and leave a message.
Willows Community Blood Drive
Thursday
There will be a Vitalant blood drive from 2 p.m.-6 p.m. at St. Monica’s Catholic Church in McGoldrick Hall, 1129 W Wood St., Willows. It’s asked that people bring a photo ID and eat well and drink plenty of water prior to donating.
‘Wonder and Light’
Friday
The Orland Art Center Gallery is hosting an artists reception for its December show and sale from 3 p.m.-7 p.m. at the gallery, 732 Fourth St., Orland. The featured artists are Mollie Flack, Jeannie Vodden and Susan Greaves. Attendees can view their art, listen to live music on the baby grand piano by the young musician Veronica Wiedeman and enjoy refreshments provided by the Fourth Street Cafe. The show and sale will run from Dec. 6 through Jan. 25, Tuesdays through Saturdays from 1 p.m.-6 p.m. For more information, visit www.orlandartcenter.com.
Craft Faire in Willows
Saturday
The Craft Faire in Willows will be from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at St. Monica’s Parish Hall, 1129 W Wood St., Willows.
Willows Light Parade and tree lighting
Saturday
The Light Parade, “Winter Nights, Magical Nights,” will begin at 6 p.m. in downtown Willows. After the parade, there will be the tree lighting and Santa wishes in the downtown plaza. For more information, contact the Chamber of Commerce office at thewillowschamber@gmail.com or 934-8150.
Wilbur-Ellis Blood Drive
Wednesday, Dec. 11
There will be a Vitalant blood drive in memory of Gary Nunes from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on the bloodmobile at 6504 County Road 57, Willows. It’s asked that people bring a photo ID and eat well and drink plenty of water prior to donating.