We hope you find this calendar of local events helpful. You can help by notifying us of any events that should be listed for the general public. Email us at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com. Please make sure to provide contact information. Thanks!
Are you in a club or organization that meets regularly? We can include that as well… let us know.
New Venture Series workshop
Today
The Butte College Small Business Development Center (SBDC) will host the first meeting of a four-week “New Venture Series for New and Start-up Businesses” workshop series at the Butte College Glenn County Center, 1366 Cortina Drive, Room 127, Orland, from 9-11 a.m. The workshop is free to attend, but pre-registration is required. For more information or to register, visit www.buttecollegesbdc.com/events/ or call 530-895-9017.
Informational meeting
Thursday
As part of their efforts to find honeybee-supporters to join the museum’s new volunteer program, the Honeybee Discovery Center will host an informational session at 501 Walker Street, Orland for interested and potential volunteers. Attendees will enjoy light refreshment while learning about the program and the service opportunities available. No knowledge of bees or beekeeping is necessary. For more information, call 530-805-2899 or visit www.honeybeediscoverycenter.org.
Artist Reception
Friday
The Orland Art Gallery will host an artist reception to welcome the exhibit “Where the Wild Things Live,” featuring artist Sharon Barker, at the Orland Art Center Gallery, 732 Fourth St. in Orland, from 3-7 p.m. For more information, visit www.orlandartcenter.com.
Honeybee Discovery Center open
Friday – Saturday
The Honeybee Discovery Center will be open to the public on Friday from 3-6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. at 501 Walker St., Orland. Admission is free, however, donations will be accepted. The Honeybee Discovery Center is open the first Friday and Saturday of each month from 3-6 p.m. on Friday and 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Saturday. For more information, visit the Honeybee Discovery Center Facebook page.
Cars and Caffeine
Saturday
Carte Blanche will host its monthly Cars and Caffeine event from 7:30-11 a.m. at 201 W Sycamore St., Willows. There are no entry fees to participate. Street parking will be available and people are invited to bring their classic, race or pride and joy. For more information, visit the Cars and Caffeine Facebook event listing.
Orland Fire’s 68th annual Spaghetti Feed
Saturday
The Orland Fire Department will host their 68th annual spaghetti feed at the station, CCC, Orland. Drive thru service will be available from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. Dine in meals will be served from 5-8 p.m. and there will also be a cake auction and raffle at this time. The department will be accepting donations as the cost of the meal. For more information, call 530-865-1625.
Wine and Dine
Saturday
The Willows High School Boosters will host the 10th annual Wine and Dine at St. Monica’s Parish Hall, 1129 W. Wood Street, Willows. A cocktail hour will start at 6 p.m. followed by dinner at 7 p.m. Tickets cost $75 per person or $125 per couple. For more information or to purchase tickets, call Monica Throm at 530-521-3341.
Orland City Council meeting
Tuesday, February 7
The Orland City Council will meet at the Carnegie Center, 912 Third Street, Orland, starting at 6:30 p.m. For more information or to submit a public comment, email City Clerk Jennifer Schmitke at jtschmitke@cityoforland.com or visit https://www.cityoforland.com/minutes-agendas/.
Board of Supervisors meeting
Tuesday, February 7
The Glenn County Board of Supervisors will hold a meeting at Willows Memorial Hall, 525 W. Sycamore Street, Willows, starting at 9 a.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.countyofglenn.net.