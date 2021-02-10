We hope you find this calendar of local events helpful. You can help by notifying us of any events that should be listed for the general public. Email us at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com. Please make sure to provide contact information. Thanks!
Are you in a club or organization that meets regularly? We can include that as well… let us know.
2021 Rice Growers meeting
Thursday
The University of California Cooperative Extension will host a Rice Growers Meeting via Zoom from 9 a.m.-noon. Topics will include weed management, disease management, arthropod management, bird and salmon project updates and emerging weed issues. Registration costs $12. For more information and to register, visit https://ucanr.edu/survey/survey.cfm?surveynumber=32722.
Willows Elks Lodge Valentine’s Prime Rib Dinner
Saturday
The Willows Elks Lodge is hosting a drive-through Valentine’s Prime Rib Dinner. The menu will include a slice of prime rib steak, baked potato, green salad, garlic bread with all the fixing and a slice of cheesecake. Tickets are limited and must be purchased in advance with cash or check. The dinner costs $30 and pickup will be from 5:30-7 p.m. at the lodge, 150 S Shasta St., Willows. To purchase tickets, call Cindy at 330-0843, Todd at 517-0707, Joyce at 228-3185 or Leslie at 570-5350.
Sweetheart Spaghetti Dinner
Sunday
The Jacinto Grange, on County Road 39, will host its annual Sweetheart Spaghetti Dinner from 5-8 p.m. The meal will include pasta with red or white sauce, salad, French bread, dessert and a beverage. Dinner costs $15 for people over 12 years old, $5 for children 9-12 years old and free for children under 9 years old.