Willows VFW Auxiliary Blood Drive
Thursday
The Willows VFW Auxiliary Blood Drive will take place at Veterans Memorial Hall, 525 W. Sycamore Street, Willows, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Facial coverings are required to donate if a person is not fully vaccinated and appointments are encouraged to accommodate social distancing. To make an appointment, call Vitalant at 893-5433 or visit donor.vitalant.org.
Paint and Sip
Thursday
Art with Anj will host a Paint and Sip night at Carte Blanche, 201 W Sycamore Street, Willows, starting at 5:30 p.m. Tickets cost $45 and include all supplies for the painting and your first drink of choice.