UCCE Virtual Walnut Series
Today
The University of California Cooperative Extension will host a virtual walnut series Feb. 16-17 from 9 a.m.-noon. Topics will include varieties, rootstocks, irrigation, nitrogen management, orchard recycling, pests, vertebrates, diseases and more. All walnut-related clientele will be able to participate for free due to the help from the event’s sponsor, the California Walnut Board. Registration ahead of the event is required. For more information or to register, visit https://bit.ly/3p1wM4g.
Cars and Caffeine
Saturday
Carte Blanche will host its monthly Cars and Caffeine event from 7:30-11 a.m. at 201 W Sycamore St., Willows. There are no entry fees to participate. Street parking will be available and people are invited to bring their classic, race or pride and joy. For more information, visit the Cars and Caffeine Facebook event listing.
‘Cybersecurity for Your Business’ webinar
Tuesday, February 23
The Butte College Small Business Development Center will host a “Cybersecurity for Your Business” from 9-10 a.m. During the webinar, definitions will be provided to help people understand what cybersecurity is, why it’s important for small businesses and review data security, consumer privacy and more. Once people register for the webinar, the link will be emailed to registrants prior to the event. For more information or to register for the free event, visit www.buttecollegesbdc.com/events/cybersecurity-your-business or call 895-9017.
Hamilton City Union High School & Community Blood Drive
Wednesday, February 24
The Hamilton City Union High School & Community Blood Drive, in conjunction with Vitalant and hosted by the high school’s Future Farmers of America, will be from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. in the bloodmobiles at 620 Canal St., Hamilton City. Participants will get a Vitalant T-shirt. Facial coverings are required to donate. Appointments are requested to accommodate social distancing. To make an appointment, visit www.donors.vitalnt.org or call 893-5433.