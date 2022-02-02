Paint and Sip
Thursday
“Paint and Sip with Robyn” will be held at Carte Blanche, 201 W Sycamore St, Willows, starting at 5:30 p.m. Attendees will get to choose from four different templates to create a custom art board. Tickets cost $50 and include one drink of choice. For more information, visit www.carteblanche.com.
Orland Fire’s 67th annual Spaghetti Feed
Saturday
The Orland Fire Department will host the 67th annual spaghetti feed dinner from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. Due to current COVID-19 restrictions, the meal will be served drive-thru or take out at the station,810 Fifth Street, Orland. Meals will also be available for delivery. Raffle tickets will also be available to purchase. For more information, call 530-865-1625.
HICAP Medicare Workshop
Tuesday, February 8
Health Insurance Counseling & Advocacy Program will host the 2022 Welcome to Medicare webinar series for those turning 65, or younger adults who will be entitled to Medicare due to a disability, starting at 10 a.m. In this workshop, HICAP will provide a decision support path that guides those aging into Medicare with understanding the options available to them, and where to get help with their decision-making. Advanced registration is required. For more information, visit https://tinyurl.com/mrmc7m9e or call 530-898-6715.