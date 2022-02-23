We hope you find this calendar of local events helpful. You can help by notifying us of any events that should be listed for the general public. Email us at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com. Please make sure to provide contact information. Thanks!
Are you in a club or organization that meets regularly? We can include that as well… let us know.
Comedy Night
Today
Carte Blanche will host a comedy night at the cafe, 201 W Sycamore Street, Willows, starting at 7 p.m. Tickets cost $20 and can be purchased at the cafe or online at www.carteblanchewillows.com.
Poker Night
Saturday
The Community Wish Foundation and the WIS Class of 2022 Parents will host a Texas Hold’em Poker Night tournament at the Willows Elks Lodge, 150 S. Shasta Street, Willows. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. and the tournament will be held from 6-10 p.m. There will be great prizes for the top five winners! Food will be provided and there will be a no-host bar. Tickets are a $100 tax-deductible donation and there is a $50 rebuy option. Must be 21 or older to attend. For more information, call RaeAnn Titus at 530-570-2750, Sandi Hobbs at 530–517-0025 or Autumn Collins at 530-592-9265.
Board of Supervisors meeting
Tuesday, March 1
The Glenn County Board of Supervisors are scheduled to meet at 9 a.m. For more information on how to join the meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.countyofglenn.net/government/minutes-agendas.
Orland City Council meeting
Tuesday, March 1
The Orland City Council will meet at the Carnegie Center, 912 Third Street, Orland, starting at 6:00 p.m. For more information or to submit a public comment, email jwackerman@cityoforland.com.
Willows City Council meeting
Tuesday, March 1
The Willows City Council will meet at Willows City Hall, 201 N. Lassen Street, Willows, starting at 7 p.m. For more information or to submit a public comment, contact Tara Rustenhoven at 934-7402.