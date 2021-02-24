We hope you find this calendar of local events helpful. You can help by notifying us of any events that should be listed for the general public. Email us at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com. Please make sure to provide contact information. Thanks!
UCCE Virtual Prune Day
Today
The University of California Cooperative Extension will host a statewide Prune Day virtual event from 8:30 a.m.-12:15 p.m. Participants will be able to hear the latest information on research and extension activities related to prune production in California. Participation is free and open to the public. For more information or to register, visit https://ucanr.edu/survey/survey.cfm?surveynumber=33075.
Working with Ranchers: A Field Guide for Agencies and Nonprofits
Today
The University of California Cooperative Extension will host “Working with Ranchers: A Field Guide for Agencies and Nonprofits” from 9-10:30 a.m. via Zoom. Topics to be discussed include basic ranch economics, general overview of ruminant nutrition and reproduction, matching the forage calendar with the production calendar, matching livestock genetics with the environment, capital costs and more. Registration costs $10 and the Zoom link will be provided upon registration. To register, visit https://ucanr.edu/survey/survey.cfm?surveynumber=33015.
California Cling Peach Day
Thursday
The University of California Cooperative Extension and California Cling Peach Board will host a virtual California Cling Peach Day event from 9 a.m.-noon. Topics will include management of brown rot; powdery mildew; peach leaf curl; bacterial blast and canker diseases of peach in California; development of new cling peach varieties and regional test of new process peach selections effects of close tree spacing over 20 years and more. To view the agenda or to register, visit www.ucanr.edu/clingpeach.
Willows VFW Auxiliary Blood Drive
Thursday
The Willows Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary Blood Drive, in conjunction with Vitalant, will be from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Hall, 525 W Sycamore St., Willows. Facial coverings are required to donate. Appointments are requested to accommodate social distancing. To make an appointment, visit www.donors.vitalnt.org or call 893-5433.
‘COVID-19 Business
Reopening Strategies’ webinar
Tuesday, March 2
The Butte College Small Business Development Center will host a “COVID-19 Business Reopening Strategies” webinar from 9-10 a.m. Topics covered in the webinar include business reopening assessments, developing a plan, looking at current business strategies and how pivoting one’s business might help in meeting the new demands placed on businesses due to the pandemic. When one registers for the webinar, the link will be emailed to registrants prior to the event. For more information or to register, visit www.buttecollegesbdc.com/events/covid-19-business-re-opening-strategies-0, email knouwaso@butte.edu or call 895-9017.