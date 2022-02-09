We hope you find this calendar of local events helpful. You can help by notifying us of any events that should be listed for the general public. Email us at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com. Please make sure to provide contact information. Thanks!
HICAP Medicare Workshop
Today
Health Insurance Counseling & Advocacy Program will host the 2022 Welcome to Medicare webinar series for those turning 65, or younger adults who will be entitled to Medicare due to a disability, starting at 10 a.m. In this workshop, HICAP will provide a decision support path that guides those aging into Medicare with understanding the options available to them, and where to get help with their decision-making. Advanced registration is required. For more information, visit https://tinyurl.com/mrmc7m9e or call 530-898-6715.
Bunco Night
Thursday
Carte Blanche will host a Bunco Night at the café at 201 W Sycamore Street, Willows, starting at 5:30 p.m. Tickets cost $20 and can be purchased at the cafe or online at www.carteblanchewillows.com.
Spaghetti Sweetheart Dinner
Saturday
The annual “Spaghetti Sweetheart Dinner” will be held at Jacinto Grange Hall, 7254 County Road 39, Willows, from 5-8 p.m. Tickets cost $15 and will be sold at the door. The event will also include live music by the Montanes band.
Elk Creek Fire’s Steak Feed
Saturday
The Elk Creek Volunteer Fire Department will host their annual steak feed dinner at the station, 3288 Road 308, Elk Creek, from 4-8 p.m. Those that purchase presale tickets for $30 will be entered into a raffle for a set of tires from Safety Tire in Willows. The event will also include drinks, a riffle raffle and a cake auction. Tickets can be purchased from any ECVF volunteer or at Nancy’s Airport Cafe, 353 County Road G, Willows. For more information, call 530-968-5325.