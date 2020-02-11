Babies and Books
Thursday
The Orland Free Library will host Babies and Books from 11-11:30 a.m. at 333 Mill St., Orland. There will be stories, rhymes, songs and movement for parents and babies. Activities are chosen to promote language and motor development. The program is recommended for children ages 0-2.
Murdock PTO Spaghetti Feed
Thursday
The ninth annual Murdock Spaghetti Feed will be from 4:30-7 p.m. at the Murdock Elementary School cafeteria, 655 W French St., Willows. Meals cost $10 for adults and $5 for children ages 10 and under – take out is also available. Tickets are available at the Murdock Elementary School office, Healing Hands Chiropractic and from PTO members. School swag, raffle baskets and adopt-a-teacher will also be available. Proceeds benefit the Murdock PTO – which supports Murdock School activities.
Valentine’s Day Bracelet Making for Kids
Friday
The Orland Free Library is hosting a Valentine’s Day Bracelet Making for Kids event from 3:30-4:30 p.m. at 333 Mill St., Orland.
Burgers & Cars
Saturday
Capay’s Harvest will host a car show, Burgers & Cars, from 5-8 p.m. at 7544 Cutting Ave., Orland. On the third Saturday of each month, Capay’s Harvest hosts his opportunity for people to bring their unique truck, car or tractor to show it off at the event or people can attend and view the different vehicles. The event is free to attend but people can purchase food.
Join a Naturalist at the Platform
Saturday-Sunday
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service will host a bird viewing and identification session at the Colusa National Wildlife Refuge Complex, located on O’Hair Road just west of Colusa, from noon-2 p.m. on Saturday at the observation deck, and at the Sacramento National Wildlife Refuge Complex, located off of Highway 99 just past Road 68 in Glenn County, from 10 a.m.-noon on Sunday at the viewing platform.
Meet with a naturalist that can help scope out the many varieties of birds that make this area their winter home. No registration is required. In the event of rain, the session will be cancelled. For more information, call 934-2801, email sacramentovalleyrefuges@fws.gov or visit www.fws.gov/refuge/Sacramento/.
Preschool Storytime
Tuesday, Feb. 18
The Willows Public Library will host Preschool Storytime from 11 a.m.-noon at 201 N Lassen St., Willows. There will be stories, songs, rhymes and crafts in the children’s section of the library. The program is designed for children ages 3-5 but all children are welcome.
LEGO Club
Tuesday, Feb. 18
The Orland Free Library hosts bi-weekly LEGO Challenge or people can stop by and create for free from 3:30-4:30 p.m. at 333 Mill St., Orland. All creations are displayed in their display cabinet until the next LEGO club. It’s recommended for children ages 4 and up.
Fundraiser for the Willows Revitalization Group
Tuesday, Feb. 18
There will be a fundraiser for the Willows Revitalization Group from 6-9 p.m. at Round Table Pizza, 1237 W Wood St., Willows. The group is working to raise funds to restore/rebuild the Tower Theater across from the post office in Willows. Mention the Willows Revitalization Group – 20 percent of sales will go to the group.
Members meeting and ribbon-cutting for Orland Chamber of Commerce
Wednesday, Feb. 19
The Orland Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting a special members meeting and open house to celebrate their new location at the I-5 Cafe Banquet Room and Orland Chamber of Commerce office, 1165 Hoff Way, Orland. The special members meeting will be from noon-1 p.m. in the banquet room – where they will be serving appetizers to members and their guests. The open house will be in the chamber office, which is upstairs in suite 205, from 1-2 p.m. Reservations are not required but appreciated. To RSVP, email info@orlandchamber.org or call 366-8725.