Hamilton Union High School and Community Blood Drive
Today
Hamilton Union High School Future Farmers of America will host a Vitalant blood drive from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. in the high school gym, 620 Canal St., Hamilton City. Participants will receive a Vitalant T-shirt. It’s asked that people bring photo ID and eat well and drink water prior to donating.
Babies and Books
Thursday
The Orland Free Library will host Babies and Books from 11-11:30 a.m. at 333 Mill St., Orland. There will be stories, rhymes, songs and movement for parents and babies. Activities are chosen to promote language and motor development. The program is recommended for children ages 0-2.
Meet the Candidates
Thursday
The Willows Chamber of Commerce will host an opportunity to meet candidates for the Glenn County Board of Supervisors, District 3, from 5:30-8:30 p.m. at Round Table Pizza, 1247 W Wood St., Willows. The candidates are Marlene Silveira and Thomas Arnold. Election Day is March 3.
Spring Bird Walk
Saturday
Join a naturalist for a casual walk looking for birds along the Sacramento National Wildlife Refuge Wetland Walk Trail from 9-11 a.m. This is up to a two-mile walk. People must preregister for the meeting location. There is a limit of 15 people. For more information or to register, call 934-2801, email sacramentovalleyrefuges@fws.gov or visit www.fws.gov/refuge/Sacramento.
Leap Day Celebration
Saturday
The Orland Free Library will host a Leap Day Celebration from 11 a.m.-noon at 333 Mill St., Orland. There will be crafts, activities and cupcake decorating to celebrate the extra day that occurs every four years. The event is recommended for children ages 4 and up.
Bayliss Fire Department chicken and tri-tip dinner
Saturday
The Bayliss Volunteer Fire Department will host their chicken and tri-tip dinner. There will be no-host cocktails at 5 p.m. and dinner will be served from 6-8:30 p.m. It costs $20 for adults, $10 for children ages 6-10 and free for children 6 and under.
Willows Fire Department Bean Feed
Sunday
The Willows Fire Department will host their annual bean feed from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. at 445 S Butte St., Willows. Donations will be accepted. Funds go to help the department purchase things like equipment and uniforms as well as day-to-day fire department operations.
Capay Volunteer Fire Department’s 55th annual Buffet Dinner
Sunday
The Capay Volunteer Fire Department is hosting their 55th annual Buffet Dinner from 11:30 a.m.-4 p.m. at Capay Elementary School, located at Fourth and Cutting avenues. It costs $10 for adults, $5 for children through age 12 and preschoolers are free.
Music and Movement
Monday, March 2
The Orland Free Library will host Music and Movement from 11-11:30 a.m. at 333 Mill St., Orland. There will be songs and movement activities that are meant to build motor and social skills, encourage independence and increase language ability in children. The activities will use shakers, beanbags, scarves, ribbons and other items to move to the music. The program is recommended for children ages 2-5.
Election Day
Tuesday, March 3
The Presidential Primary Election will be on Tuesday, March 3. Polling places will be open from 7 a.m.-8 p.m. Voting locations and more information can be found at www.countyofglenn.net/dept/elections. People can also check their voter status at the website.