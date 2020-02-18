Members meeting and ribbon-cutting for Orland Chamber of Commerce
Today
The Orland Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting a special members meeting and open house to celebrate their new location at the I-5 Cafe Banquet Room and Orland Chamber of Commerce office, 1165 Hoff Way, Orland. The special members meeting will be from noon-1 p.m. in the banquet room – where they will be serving appetizers to members and their guests. The open house will be in the chamber office, which is upstairs in suite 205, from 1-2 p.m. Reservations are not required but appreciated. To RSVP, email info@orlandchamber.org or call 366-8725.
Babies and Books
Thursday
The Orland Free Library will host Babies and Books from 11-11:30 a.m. at 333 Mill St., Orland. There will be stories, rhymes, songs and movement for parents and babies. Activities are chosen to promote language and motor development. The program is recommended for children ages 0-2.
Winter Book Sale at the Orland Free Library
Thursday-Friday-Saturday
The Friends of the Orland Free Library will host their Winter Book Sale Thursday through Saturday at the library’s Community Room, 333 Mill St., Orland. The sale will take place Thursday and Friday from 11 a.m.-5:30 p.m. and Saturday from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Children’s and young readers’ books will be three for $1. Saturday “special books” will be half off along with there being a $2 bag sale or $4 for a “Costco” type bag.
Fundraiser for the Willows Recreation Department
Thursday
Mar-Val Food Stores will host a fundraiser from 5-6:30 p.m., or while supplies last, at 517 S Tehama St., Willows. This month’s fundraiser will be in support of the Willows Recreation Department. For a $5 donation, people will receive spaghetti, garlic bread, salad, water and a cookie. All meals will be takeout ready. It’s asked that people enter on the west side by the bakery.
Elk Creek High School and Community Blood Drive
Friday
There will be a Vitalant blood drive from 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m. at the Elk Creek High School gym, 3430 County Road 309, Elk Creek. Participants will receive a Vitalant T-shirt. It’s asked that people bring photo ID and eat well and drink water prior to donating.
Colusi County Historical Society meeting
Saturday
The Colusi County Historical Society is hosting their annual membership meeting at noon at Granzella’s Banquet Hall, 457 Seventh St., Williams. Author Miriam Powell will be the guest speaker and will talk about her book “The Browns of California.” There will be a book-signing and raffle following the program. A banquet-style lunch provided by Granzella’s is included with a $27 fee. It’s asked that people RSVP by Wednesday, Feb. 19 – walk-ins won’t be accepted. For more information or to RSVP, visit www.colusi.com/events.
Junior Honkers Football and Cheer Crab Feed
Saturday
There will be a crab feed fundraiser for the Junior Honkers Football and Cheer at 5 p.m. at Parish Hall, 1129 W Wood St., Willows. The fresh-cracked and cleaned crab is prepared by Pacific Seafood Co. Tickets cost $45 each and can be purchased at Mar-Val in Willows or from football and cheer members.
Join a Naturalist at the Platform
Sunday
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service will host a bird viewing and identification session at the Llano Seco Unit Viewing Platform, located off of Seven Mile Lane in Glenn County, from 1-3 p.m. Drop-in at the viewing platform and meet with a naturalist that can help scope out the many varieties of birds that make this area their winter home. No registration is required. In the event of rain, the session will be canceled. For more information, call 934-2801, email sacramentovalleyrefuges@fws.gov or visit www.fws.gov/refuge/Sacramento/.
Colusa Glenn Farm Credit open house
Monday, Feb. 24
Colusa Glenn Farm Credit will host an open house at their new facility, located at 2970 Davison Court in Colusa, from 3-5 p.m.
Preschool Storytime in Willows
Tuesday, Feb. 25
The Willows Public Library will host Preschool Storytime from 11 a.m.-noon at 201 N Lassen St., Willows. There will be stories, songs, rhymes and crafts in the children’s section of the library. The program is designed for children ages 3-5 but all children are welcome.
Hamilton Union High School and Community Blood Drive
Wednesday, Feb. 26
Hamilton Union High School Future Farmers of America will host a Vitalant blood drive from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. in the high school gym, 620 Canal St., Hamilton City. Participants will receive a Vitalant T-shirt. It’s asked that people bring photo ID and eat well and drink water prior to donating.
Do you have a public event that you would like to see listed?
– Help Us Help You: If you are involved in an event that is open to the public – government meetings, clubs, programs, festivals, etc. – please let us know about the event. Email us with the who, what, when, where, why and how at rlarson@appealdemocrat.com. Make sure to include a phone number.
– Live entertainment: We will at present, publish succinct notices of live entertainment booked at local for-profit establishments. No karaoke, happy hour, games or adult-themed items. We will print calendar items about bands, performers, comedians, etc. Send the who, what, when, where, why and how to rlarson@appealdemocrat.com. Be sure to include a phone number.
Need assistance? Call Ruby Larson at 749-4780.