Colusa Farm Show
Today-Thursday
The 55th installment of the Colusa Farm Show will be held at the Colusa County Fairgrounds, located at 1303 10th St. in Colusa, from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. daily. Admission and parking are free. More than 380 vendors will be onsite to showcase the latest farming techniques and equipment. People are advised to park at the fairgrounds or on side streets in the area, except on Eighth Street because it is a tow away zone. For more information, contact the Colusa Fairgrounds at 458-2641.
Babies and Books
Thursday
The Orland Free Library will host Babies and Books from 11-11:30 a.m. at 333 Mill St., Orland. There will be stories, rhymes, songs and movement for parents and babies. Activities are chosen to promote language and motor development. The program is recommended for children ages 0-2.
Honeybee Discovery Center gallery open
Friday
The Honeybee Discovery Center will be open to the public from 3-7 p.m. at 501 Walker St., Orland. Admission is free, however, donations will be accepted. The center is planned to be open on the first Friday of every month.
‘Vistas and Visions: From the Desert to the Sea’
Friday
The Orland Art Center Gallery will host an artists’ reception from 3-7 p.m. at 732 Fourth St., Orland. Artists Ken Moore, Sr. and Judi Forney will be featured during the show and sale and the reception will feature refreshments from the Tau Alpha Sorority and music performed on the gallery’s baby grand piano by the young musician Veronica Wiedeman. The show and sale will take place from Feb. 7 through March 21. The gallery will be open Tuesdays through Saturdays, 1-6 p.m., during the show’s duration. For more information, visit www.orlandartcenter.com.
Alta Schmidt House Museum open house
Friday
The Alta Schmidt House Museum, 936 Fourth St., Orland, will be open from 4 p.m.-6:30 p.m. Admission is free. The Orland Historical and Cultural Society hosts the open house on the first Friday of each month.
VFW and Auxiliary Bingo Fundraiser
Friday
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary 1770 will host a bingo fundraiser from 5:30-9:30 p.m. at Willows Memorial Hall, 525 W Sycamore St., Willows. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and bingo starts at 6:30 p.m.
Join a Naturalist on the Platform
Saturday-Sunday
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service will host a bird viewing and identification session at the Sacramento National Wildlife Refuge Complex, located off of Highway 99 just past Road 68, on Saturday, Feb. 8, from 1-3 p.m. Drop-in at the viewing platform and meet with a naturalist that can help scope out the many varieties of birds that make this area their winter home. No registration is required. In the event of rain, the session will be cancelled. For more information, call 934-2801, email sacramentovalleyrefuges@fws.gov or visit www.fws.gov/refuge/Sacramento/.
There will also be a bird viewing and identification session at the Llano Seco Unit Platform, located off of Seven Mile Lane, on Sunday, Feb. 9, from 10 a.m.-noon.
Elk Creek Volunteer Fire Department annual New York Steak Dinner
Saturday
The Elk Creek Volunteer Fire Department will host their annual New York steak dinner from 4-8 p.m. at 2740 County Road 306, Elk Creek. It costs $30 for adults and $15 for children under the age of 12. All adult presale tickets will be entered into a drawing for a set of four tires (worth $1,500).
Orland Grange Valentine’s Dinner and Dance
Saturday
The Orland Grange will host their third annual Valentine’s Dinner and Dance from 5-9 p.m. at 210 E Walker St., Orland. There will be salad, entree and dessert. There will also be a raffle upstairs. Winners will be announced at 8 p.m. Raffle tickets cost $1 each or six for $5. Admission costs $12.50 and it’s recommended that people purchase tickets in advance, however, a limited number will be available at the door. To purchase tickets, call Jeanette Smith at 966-3506.
‘Holiday Topper Dinner and Dance Fundraiser’
Saturday
The Glenn-Colusa CattleWomen’s and Cattlemen’s Association will host the 29th annual “Holiday Topper Dinner and Dance,” fundraiser in the main exhibit hall at the Colusa County Fairgrounds, located at 1303 10th St. in Colusa. Cocktails start at 6 p.m. and dinner will be served at 7 p.m. The $150 couples ticket includes two prime rib dinners, dancing, live music and the chance to win cash prizes. Must be 21 or older to attend. For more information, call Kara Alvernaz at 870-2711 or David Foster at 713-7820.
Preschool Storytime in Willows
Tuesday, Feb. 11
The Willows Public Library will host Preschool Storytime from 11 a.m.-noon at 201 N Lassen St., Willows. There will be stories, songs, rhymes and crafts in the children’s section of the library. The program is designed for children ages 3-5 but all children are welcome.
Carnival fundraiser
Tuesday, Feb. 11
There will be a Willows Lamb Derby Carnival Fundraiser from 5-9 p.m. at Round Table Pizza, 1237 W Wood St., Willows. There will be baked goods and a portion of the proceeds will be donated to help keep the carnival at the Lamb Derby.
