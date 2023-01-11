Fire Department Blood Drive
Today
The Willows Volunteer Fire Department will host a blood drive at the Willows Fire Department, 445 S. Butte Street, Willows, from 11 a.m. until 2:45 p.m. Appointments are encouraged but walk-ins are welcome. Those that donate are asked to complete a “ Fast Track History” form – which is available on the Vitalant website – the day of donation. Donors also need to bring photo identification and are asked to eat and drink prior to their appointment. For more information or to make an appointment, call Vitalant at 893-5433 or www.visit www.donor.vitalant.org.
Crafternoon
Thursday
The Willows Public Library, 201 N. Lasses Street, Willows, will host a themed crafternoon for children ages 0-12. For more information, call the library at 530-934-5156.
Toastmasters meeting
Thursday
The SpeakEasy Toastmasters meeting will take place in the conference room at Holiday Inn Express, 545 N. Humboldt Avenue, Willows, starting at 5 p.m.