We hope you find this calendar of local events helpful. You can help by notifying us of any events that should be listed for the general public. Email us at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com. Please make sure to provide contact information. Thanks! Are you in a club or organization that meets regularly? We can include that as well… let us know.
HICAP Medicare Workshop
Today
Health Insurance Counseling & Advocacy Program will host the 2022 Welcome to Medicare webinar series for those turning 65, or younger adults who will be entitled to Medicare due to a disability, starting at 10 a.m. In this workshop, HICAP will provide a decision support path that guides those aging into Medicare with understanding the options available to them, and where to get help with their decision-making. Advanced registration is required. For more information, visit https://tinyurl.com/mrmc7m9e or call 530-898-6715.
Bunco Night
Thursday
Carte Blanche will host a Bunco Night at the café at 201 W Sycamore Street, Willows, starting at 5:30 p.m. Tickets cost $20 and can be purchased at the cafe or online at www.carteblanchewillows.com.