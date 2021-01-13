We hope you find this calendar of local events helpful. You can help by notifying us of any events that should be listed for the general public. Email us at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com. Please make sure to provide contact information. Thanks!
National Wildlife Refuges
Ongoing
National Wildlife Refuges – including the Sacramento National Wildlife Refuge located at 752 County Road 99W, Willows, and the Colusa National Wildlife Refuge at 2180 State Highway 20, Colusa – are open year-round. The auto tour and wetland walk are open year-round one hour before sunrise and one hour after sunset and the visitor center/headquarters is open (November through February) from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. everyday. Some activities include the visitor center (at the Sacramento NWR), auto tour, observation platform, trails, photography and photo blind (by reservation) and hunting (within the designated area). For more information on the Colusa NWR, visit www.fws.gov/refuge/colusa. For more information on the Sacramento NWR, visit www.fws.gov/refuge/Sacramento.
Town Hall meeting
Today
U.S. Rep. John Garamendi will host a virtual town hall meeting at 7 p.m. to discuss the articles of impeachment that were introduced in the House on Monday and President Trump’s incitement of a violent insurrection on the U.S. Capitol on January 6th. Those interested in participating in the meeting must register online at https://ushr.zoomgov.com/webinar/register/WN_7XX_eEavTiKmN2UfPE930w. To pre-submit a question to be discussed during the meeting, visit https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdG8yncZkmJsi5SsF8Bvl8RNThSwefv3EI2JYNwrH77ACxR-g/viewform.
Cars and Caffeine
Saturday
Carte Blanche will host a Cars and Caffeine event from 7:30-11 a.m. at 201 W Sycamore St., Willows. People can bring their classic, custom, race or other vehicles for no entry fee. There will be street parking and it’s asked that people practice social distancing.
Blood drive
Sunday
The Knights of Columbus #3606 Blood Drive, through Vitalant, will be from 9 a.m.-noon at St. Dominic Catholic Church in the Parish Hall, 830 A St., Orland. Facial coverings are required to donate and appointments are requested to accommodate for social distancing. To make an appointment, visit www.donors.vitalant.org or call 893-5433.