We hope you find this calendar of local events helpful. You can help by notifying us of any events that should be listed for the general public. Email us at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com. Please make sure to provide contact information. Thanks! Are you in a club or organization that meets regularly? We can include that as well… let us know.
Toastmasters meeting
Thursday
The SpeakEasy Toastmasters meeting will take place in the conference room at Holiday Inn Express, 545 N. Humboldt Avenue, Willows, starting at 5 p.m.
Farm Bureau’s Crab Feed
Saturday
The 44th annual Glenn County Farm Bureau Crab Feed will be held at the Glenn County Fairgrounds, 221 E Yolo Street, Orland, starting at 6 p.m. A dinner of crab, rice and bread will be served in addition to an assortment of 4-H desserts. There will also be a no-host bar. Tickets cost $80 per person and can be purchased online at www.glennfarmbureau.com. No tickets will be sold at the door. For more information, call 530-865-9636 or email gcfb@glennfarmbureau.com.
Willows City Council meeting
Tuesday, January 24
The Willows City Council will meet at Willows City Hall, 201 N. Lassen Street, Willows, starting at 6 p.m. For more information or to submit a public comment, contact Tara Rustenhoven at 530-934-7402.
Swizz Comedy Showcase
Tuesday, January 24
