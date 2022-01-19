We hope you find this calendar of local events helpful. You can help by notifying us of any events that should be listed for the general public. Email us at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com. Please make sure to provide contact information. Thanks!
Are you in a club or organization that meets regularly? We can include that as well… let us know.
Willows Planning Commission meeting
Today
CANCELED: The Willows Planning Commission meeting has been canceled. The next meeting is scheduled to take place on Feb. 22 in the council chambers at City Hall, 201 N. Lassen Street, Willows, starting at 6 p.m.
Crafternoon
Thursday
The Orland Public Library, 333 Mill Street, Orland, will host a crafternoon event for children of all ages, starting at 3:30 p.m. There will be winter- themed crafts like snowmen and snowflakes to make as well as an edible snowy tree to decorate. For more information, call 530-865-1640.
Paint and Sip night
Friday
Art with Anj will host a Paint and Sip night at Carte Blanche, 201 W Sycamore Street, Willows, starting at 5:30 p.m. Tickets cost $45 and include all supplies for the painting and your first drink of choice.
2022 Rice Growers Meeting
Monday, January 24
POSTPONED: The 2022 Rice Growers meeting has been postponed until Monday, March 14. For more information, call 530-538-7201.