Sacramento Valley Almond meeting
Today
The University of California Cooperative Extension will host a virtual Sacramento Valley Almond Meeting at 1 p.m. Registration is required. To register, visit https://ucanr.edu/survey/survey.cfm?surveynumber=32679.
Willows Planning Commission meeting
Today
The Willows Planning Commission will meet at 7 p.m. The meeting will be closed to in-person attendance for members of the public, however, people can call into the meeting by dialing 605-313-5611. The access number is 404150. For more information on how to join the meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.cityofwillows.org.
Orland Planning Commission meeting
Thursday
The Orland Planning Commission will meet at 5:30 p.m. via teleconference. The public can participate by calling 1-669-900-9128. The webinar ID is 856 6277 9930. For more information on how to join the meeting or to view the agenda, visit www.cityoforland.com.
104th drive-through birthday celebration
Saturday
There will be a drive-through birthday celebration for Mabel Torres from 1-3 p.m. at the Bayliss Fire Department, 2555 County Road W. Torres will be 104 years old – she grew up in Artois (it was known as Germantown then). Gifts are not necessary.
Well Monitoring Pilot Program workshop
Monday, January 25
The Colusa and Glenn Groundwater authorities will host an online workshop from 4-5:30 p.m. The purpose of the workshop is to engage with and inform growers and landowners who may want to participate in the program. The program will gather information about groundwater use in the Colusa Subbasin. To access the Zoom meeting, visit https://bit.ly/3o76f4l or call 1-669-900-6833. The meeting ID is 825 5775 3022 and the passcode is 880156. For more information, visit www.colusagroundwater.org (Colusa) or https://bit.ly/3i6r0eJ (Glenn).
Sites Reservoir Project town hall
Wednesday, January 27
A virtual town hall meeting regarding the Sites Reservoir Project will take place from 10 a.m.-noon. Those interested in watching must first register at https://bit.ly/2KedCJ8. The meeting link and information will be sent to registered participants via email the day before the meeting. Organizers are encouraging participants to submit any questions they’d like addressed during the meeting to info@sitesproject.org by Friday, Jan. 22. Submitted questions will be answered first before questions posed during the virtual event.
National Wildlife Refuge
Ongoing
National Wildlife Refuges – including the Sacramento National Wildlife Refuge located at 752 County Road 99W, Willows, and the Colusa National Wildlife Refuge at 2180 State Highway 20, Colusa – are open year-round. The auto tour and wetland walk are open year-round one hour before sunrise and one hour after sunset. The visitor center/headquarters is closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Some activities include auto tour, observation platform, trails, photography and photo blind (by reservation) and hunting (within the designated area). For more information on the Colusa NWR, visit www.fws.gov/refuge/colusa. For more information on the Sacramento NWR, visit www.fws.gov/refuge/Sacramento.