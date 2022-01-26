We hope you find this calendar of local events helpful. You can help by notifying us of any events that should be listed for the general public. Email us at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com. Please make sure to provide contact information. Thanks!
Are you in a club or organization that meets regularly? We can include that as well… let us know.
Comedy Night
Today
Carte Blanche will host a comedy night at the cafe, 201 W Sycamore Street, Willows, starting at 7 p.m. Tickets cost $20 and can be purchased at the cafe or online at www.carteblanchewillows.com.
Walden Academy Tri-Tip Dinner Fundraiser
Thursday
Walden Academy, 1149 W. Wood Street, Willows, will host a drive-thru tri-tip dinner fundraiser from 4-6 p.m. Meals, which feed up to five people, include tri-tip, salad and garlic bread and cost $50. For more information, call 530-361-6480.