We hope you find this calendar of local events helpful. You can help by notifying us of any events that should be listed for the general public. Email us at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com. Please make sure to provide contact information. Thanks!
Are you in a club or organization that meets regularly? We can include that as well… let us know.
Sites Reservoir Project town hall
Today
A virtual town hall meeting regarding the Sites Reservoir Project will take place from 10 a.m.-noon. Those interested in watching must first register at https://bit.ly/2KedCJ8. The meeting link and information will be sent to registered participants via email the day before the meeting. Organizers are encouraging participants to submit any questions they’d like addressed during the meeting to info@sitesproject.org by Friday, Jan. 22. Submitted questions will be answered first before questions posed during the virtual event.
Orland Community Blood Drive
Thursday
The Orland Community Blood Drive, through Vitalant, will be from 2-6 p.m. at the Federated Church of Orland in the social hall, 709 First St., Orland. Facial coverings are required to donate and appointments are requested to accommodate for social distancing. To make an appointment, visit www.donors.vitalant.org or call 893-5433.
Glenn Mennonite Blood Drive
Thursday
The Glenn Mennonite Church Blood Drive, through Vitalant, will be from 1-5 p.m. at the Church of God in Christ, 2026 Highway 45, Glenn. Facial coverings are required to donate and appointments are requested to accommodate for social distancing. To make an appointment, visit www.donors.vitalant.org or call 893-5433.
Migration Investigation
Thursday
The Sacramento National Wildlife Refuge is turning 84 on Thursday and is hosting a “Migration Investigation” event to celebrate at 3 p.m. via Facebook Live. The event will investigate why, how and where snow geese migrate, and will feature trivia before and after the program. For more information, visit the Sacramento National Wildlife Refuge Complex Facebook page.
Annual All-American Rib Feed
Saturday
The 18th annual All-American Rib feed will take place from 5-8 p.m. in a drive-through fashion at the Glenn County Fairgrounds, 221 E Yolo St., Orland. The meal will include ribs (pork or beef), beans, coleslaw and bread. Pre-sale tickets cost $35 or $40 at the gate. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit 2021orlandffaribfeed.bpt.me.
Beef Quality Assurance Training and Certification
Tuesday, February 2
The University of California Cooperative Extension in collaboration with the California Beef Council will offer an online Beef Quality Assurance Training and Certification from 5:30-7 p.m. The event is free and registration is required – to register, visit https://ucanr.edu/survey/survey.cfm?surveynumber=32813.