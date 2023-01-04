Drug Court graduation
Today
The Superior Court of California, County of Glenn will host its 250th Drug Court graduation ceremony at the Superior Court, 123 South Murdock St. in Willows, starting at 2:30 p.m. For more information or to RSVP, call Karen Dura, Superior Court administrative assistant, at 530-934-6382.
All Ages Trivia
Today
An all ages trivia night will be held at the Willows Public Library, 201 N. Lassen Street, Willows, starting at 4 p.m. All ages are welcome but those 12 and under must be supervised by an adult. For more information, call 530-934-5156.
Soil Health Workshop
Thursday
POSTPONED: The Glenn County Resource Conservation District has teamed up with the Chico State Center for Regenerative Agriculture, California Olive Ranch, the California Department of Food and Agriculture and Lockwood Seen and Grain to host a soil health and crop cover workshop at KK&R Farms from 9:30-11 a.m. Breakfast will be provided. Space is limited and reservations are required to attend the workshop. For more information or to register, call 530-934-4601 extension 5, email kellie@glenncountyrcd.org or visit https://tinyurl.com/ycyaft7e.
Cars and Caffeine
Saturday
Carte Blanche will host its monthly Cars and Caffeine event from 7:30-11 a.m. at 201 W Sycamore St., Willows. There are no entry fees to participate. Street parking will be available and people are invited to bring their classic, race or pride and joy. For more information, visit the Cars and Caffeine Facebook event listing.