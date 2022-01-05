We hope you find this calendar of local events helpful. You can help by notifying us of any events that should be listed for the general public. Email us at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com. Please make sure to provide contact information. Thanks!
Are you in a club or organization that meets regularly? We can include that as well… let us know.
Cover Crop Planting Demonstration
Thursday
The Glenn County Resource Conservation District has teamed up with several sponsors to host a cover crop planting demonstration at KK&R Orchards, Artois, from 9:30-11 a.m. The rain or shine event will discuss cover crops, species composition, seeding, the keys to calibration and more. Breakfast will be provided. Advance registration is required as space is limited. For more information or to register, contact Kellie Wilson Burt at 530-934-4601 ext. 5 or email kellie@glenncountyrcd.org.
Cars and Caffeine
Saturday
Carte Blanche will host its monthly Cars and Caffeine event from 7:30-11 a.m. at 201 W Sycamore St., Willows. There are no entry fees to participate. Street parking will be available and people are invited to bring their classic, race or pride and joy. For more information, visit the Cars and Caffeine Facebook event listing.
HICAP Medicare Workshop
Tuesday, January 11
Health Insurance Counseling & Advocacy Program will host the 2022 Welcome to Medicare webinar series for those turning 65, or younger adults who will be entitled to Medicare due to a disability, starting at 10 a.m. In this workshop, HICAP will provide a decision support path that guides those aging into Medicare with understanding the options available to them, and where to get help with their decision-making. Advanced registration is required. For more information, visit https://tinyurl.com/mrmc7m9e or call 530-898-6715.