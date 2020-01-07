Preschool Storytime
Today
The Orland Free Library will host Preschool Storytime rom 11 a.m.-noon at 333 Mill St., Orland. There will be books, rhymes, music and a craft. The program is designed for children ages 3 to 5. Attendance is free and no registration is required.
Babies and Books
Thursday
The Orland Free Library will host Babies and Books from 11 a.m.-11:30 a.m. at 333 Mill St., Orland. The event will feature stories, rhymes, songs and movements for babies. The activities are chosen to promote language and motor development. It’s recommended for ages 0 to 2.
California Walnut Conference
Friday
The California Walnut Conference will happen from 7 a.m.-2:30 p.m. at the Yuba-Sutter Fairgrounds, 442 Franklin Ave., Yuba City. There will be workshops, seminars, lunch and more. For ticket information, visit www.wcngg.com.
Start Smart Driving Education
Tuesday, Jan. 14
In an effort to prepare young people to drive responsibly, the California Highway Patrol is offering driver education classes for new drivers and their parents. Start Smart addresses topics such as safe driving practices, the rules of the road and new driver’s license requirements. The Willows CHP will host the class from 5 p.m.-7 p.m. at 464 N Humboldt Ave., Willows. To register, contact the Willows CHP at 934-5424.
Do you have an public event that you would like to see listed?
– Help Us Help You: If you are involved in an event that is open to the public – government meetings, clubs, programs, festivals, etc. – please let us know about the event. Email us with the who, what, when, where, why and how at rlarson@appealdemocrat.com. Make sure to include a phone number.
– Live entertainment: We will at present, publish succinct notices of live entertainment booked at local for-profit establishments. No karaoke, happy hour, games or adult-themed items. We will print calendar items about bands, performers, comedians, etc. Send the who, what, when, where, why and how to rlarson@appealdemocrat.com. Be sure to include a phone number.
Need assistance? Call Ruby Larson at 749-4780.