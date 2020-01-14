Preschool Storytime
Today
The Orland Free Library will host Preschool storytime from 11 a.m.-noon at 333 Mill St., Orland. There will be books, rhymes, music and a craft. The program is designed for children ages 3-5. Attendance is free and no registration is required.
Open Paint Day
Today and Wednesday, Jan. 22
Every Wednesday, Art with Anj hosts Open Paint Day at 4 p.m. at 126 W Sycamore St., Willows. People can paint a pre-drawn canvas, a blank canvas or bring in their own project. All ages are welcome. Small children must be accompanied by an adult. Seats are limited and cost $20. For more information, call 680-5135 or visit the Art with Anj Facebook page.
Babies and Books
Thursday
The Orland Free Library will host Babies and Books from 11-11:30 a.m. at 333 Mill St., Orland. There will be stories, rhymes, songs and movement for parents and babies. Activities are chosen to promote language and motor development. The program is recommended for children ages 0-2.
Willows Junior Class dinner fundraiser
Thursday
Mar-Val, 517 S Tehama St., Willows, will host a fundraiser for the Willows High School Junior Class from 5-6:30 p.m. or while supplies last. For a suggested donation of $5, people will receive three slices of tri-tip, garlic bread, salad, water and a cookie. All dinners are takeout. To pick up a dinner, enter the store at the west entrance – dinners are by the bakery. Proceeds will go toward the junior class organizing the senior prom. For more information, call Jessica Sandoval at 517-2522.
Knights of Columbus Blood Drive
Sunday
The Knights of Columbus #3606 will host a Vitalant blood drive from 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at the St. Dominic Catholic Church Parish Hall, 830 A St., Orland. It’s asked that people bring photo ID and eat well and drink water prior to donating.
Decorating, stuffing boxes to be sent to soldiers
Sunday
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary 1770 is inviting people to help them decorate and stuff boxes to be sent to soldiers at 1 p.m. at Willows Memorial Hall, 525 W Sycamore St., Willows.
Supplies will be available and donations will be accepted for items to put in the boxes for 31 local soldiers. There is also a mailbox set up in Memorial Hall where people can drop off cards for those serving anytime of the year. The VFW will send the cards and take care of postage. For more information or to get names to write in a card, email Susan Cooper at smcooper032490@gmail.com.
LEGO Club
Tuesday, January 21
The Orland Free Library will host LEGO Club from 3:30-4:30 p.m. at 333 Mill St., Orland. People can participate in the LEGO Challenge or just build their own masterpiece. All creations are displayed in the library’s display cabinet until the next LEGO Club. The program is free and recommended for people ages 4 and up.
Do you have a public event that you would like to see listed?
– Help Us Help You: If you are involved in an event that is open to the public – government meetings, clubs, programs, festivals, etc. – please let us know about the event. Email us with the who, what, when, where, why and how at rlarson@appealdemocrat.com. Make sure to include a phone number.
– Live entertainment: We will at present, publish succinct notices of live entertainment booked at local for-profit establishments. No karaoke, happy hour, games or adult-themed items. We will print calendar items about bands, performers, comedians, etc. Send the who, what, when, where, why and how to rlarson@appealdemocrat.com. Be sure to include a phone number.
Need assistance? Call Ruby Larson at 749-4780.