Preschool Storytime in Orland
Today
The Orland Free Library will host Preschool Storytime from 11 a.m.-noon at 333 Mill St., Orland. There will be books, rhymes, music and a craft. The program is designed for children ages 3-5. Attendance is free and no registration is required.
Glenn County Sheriff’s Office swearing-in ceremony
Thursday
The Glenn County Sheriff’s Office is going to have a swearing-in ceremony at 2 p.m. at Willows Memorial Hall, 525 W Sycamore St., Willows. Sheriff Richard Warren will swear in the newest members of the Glenn County Sheriff’s Office – including new staff and volunteers – as well as celebrate the promotion of staff members. A reception will follow. The ceremony is open to the public.
Car Show and Breakfast Buffet
Saturday
Capay’s Harvest will host a Car Show and Breakfast Buffet from 8 a.m.-11 a.m. at 7544 Cutting Ave., Orland. On the first Saturday of every month, Capay’s Harvest hosts the event to celebrate a love for classic cars and home-cooked breakfast. The event is free to attend but people can purchase food.
Waste Tire Amnesty Days
Saturday
Waste Tire Amnesty Days will be at the Glenn County Transfer Station, 5700 County Road 33, Artois, from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Glenn County residents can drop off up to nine tires without the rims for no charge. For transportation exemption to carry up to 20 tires, call Glenn County Environmental Health at 934-6102. Tires from waste tire generating businesses will not be accepted.
65th annual Spaghetti Feed at the Orland Volunteer Fire Department
Saturday
The Orland Volunteer Fire Department will host their 65th annual Spaghetti Feed from 11 a.m.-8 p.m. at the firehouse, 810 Fifth St., Orland. The firefighters offer take out, dine-in or delivery (within city limits) options. There will also be a cake auction and raffle. Donations will be accepted.
‘Oildale’ movie showing
Saturday
There will be a special screening of the “Oildale” movie at Willows Veterans Memorial Hall, 525 W Sycamore St., Willows. The movie is about veterans returning to the community of Oildale, Calif. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the movie starts at 7 p.m. Tickets must be purchased in advance and cost $10 – which also includes a hotdog, drink and popcorn. Tickets can be purchased by calling the Glenn County Veteran Service Office at 934-6524, Cindy Holley at 685-5405 or Dan Roach at 517-106.
Ord Bend Volunteer Fire Department Pancake Breakfast
Sunday
The Ord Bend Volunteer Fire Department will host their pancake breakfast from 7-11 a.m. at 3321 CA-45, Glenn. It costs $10 for adults and $5 for children.
Preschool Storytime in Willows
Tuesday, Feb. 4
The Willows Public Library will host Preschool Storytime from 11 a.m.-noon at 201 N Lassen St., Willows. There will be stories, songs, rhymes and crafts in the children’s section of the library. The program is designed for children ages 3-5 but all children are welcome.
Bunco Night at the Bayliss Library
Tuesday, Feb. 4
The Bayliss Library, located at the corners of County Road 39 and County Road W, will host Bunco Night at 7 p.m. There will be bunco with goodies to eat and prizes to win. It costs $10 to participate. Proceeds benefit the library. For more information, call Sally at 570-7864.
